Prabhas' first look as Lord Rama from 'Adipurush' revealed!

The most-anticipated first look of actor Prabhas from his epic drama 'Adipurush' is here. The upcoming mythological drama which comes from acclaimed filmmaker Om Raut, will see the 'Baahubali' actor playing the role of Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist named Lankesh.



On Friday, the first look of Prabhas as Lord Rama was released and it will surely take the excitement of the fans a notch higher. The new poster features Prabhas in an intense avatar of Lord Rama.



Decked up in the ancient period attire, the actor is sitting on his knees while he points a bow and arrow into the sky. Along with the poster, the actor also revealed that the teaser will be out on October 2. The visuals of the poster in the background are stunning.

Sharing the poster, the 'Radhe Shyam' actor wrote, '' Aarambh. Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM!🫶 #AdipurushTeaser''



Apart from Prabhas and Saif, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. In the film, Kriti will reportedly play the role of Janaki and Sunny will play Lakshman, Lord Rama's brother.



The film will release in theatres on January 12 in five different languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut.