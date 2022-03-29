It's a wrap for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' after five years

It's a wrap for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited movie 'Brahmastra'.



Director Ayan Mukerji announced that the filming is finally completed after shooting for five long years.



Taking to Instagram, the director shared a happy picture of him with the movie lead Alia and Ranbir from a Vishwanath Mandir temple in Varanasi, India, along with a behind-the-scenes snap from their recent shoot schedule.

''5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead !'' he captioned the post.

Excited Alia also shared a video announcing the film wrap, "We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end ! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time..ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!!,'' she wrote.



Take a look:

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, is the first part of a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with special appearances by Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is touted to be the costliest film of Bollywood till date with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore.

A mega-budget sci-fi film has been delayed multiple times- first due to VFX work and then due to the pandemic. The film was scheduled to release earlier in December 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The film, which marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together, will release on September 9, this year. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in 2019.

While the plot details of the movie are under wraps, the movie will release theatrically across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

