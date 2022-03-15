Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 'Brahmastra' makers introduce Isha on her special day

‘Brahmastra’ makers surprised Alia Bhatt’s fans as they released the first look of the actress from the much-awaited film on her birthday today. As Alia Bhatt turns a year older, she wished fans with her first look as Isha from the film.

This comes after Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Brahmastra was teased in December 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a teaser from the film too and wrote, “happy birthday to me can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha ..Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! ☀️#brahmastra.”

The video starts from a drop of a water drop coming straight from outer space, landing on (Alia’s) Isha’s face as she hugged Ranbir who stood with him amid a ring of fire. As it continues it shows the text that reads, “Happy Birthday Alia. Happy Birthday, Isha.” It then continues to show different avatars of Alia in the film.

The film, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ will release on September 9, 2022. It is the first part of a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. Birthday special: How Alia Bhatt has evolved as an actor through her movies

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with special appearances by Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is touted to be the costliest film of Bollywood till date with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the film will release theatrically in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.