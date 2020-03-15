Birthday special: How Alia Bhatt has evolved as an actor through her movies

Alia Bhatt turned 27 on March 15. In a career spanning of over 9 years she has done some of the finest work. Here's are some of the roles that define her as an actor par excellence.
When she made her debut in 'Student of the year' one would have never imagined that she would pull of the role of a spy with such ease. In Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi' Bhatt played the quiet, strong, resilient Sehmat who willingly marries into a an army family in Pakistan just to get information for India that eventually helped the country win the 1971 war.
(Photograph:Twitter)
With 'Dear Zindagi', Alia chose a very sensitive topic like mental health. Alia played Kiara, a budding cinematographer who is discontented with her life and seeks counselling to feel better. A slice of life film that highlighted the importance of mental health the film also had Shah Rukh Khan. But despite his presence, Alia stood her own in the film and earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike.
(Photograph:Twitter)
A city-bred girl in real life, Alia shocked everyone with her portrayal as Bauria, a Bihari migrant worker 'Udta Punjab' who had once aspired to become a national level hockey player. Like Highway this too was a difficult role, where Alia's character was shown to be a victim of sexual violence. The film was multi-starrer but Alia earned the maximum accolades for her performance.
(Photograph:Twitter)
''Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh toh dhoptuingi hi na usko'', the dialogue that makes Safeena stand out. In Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' Alia played the feisty Safeena who is over possessive about her boyfriend and uses the language of violence to assert her feelings for him. She's emotional and violent, aggressive at times but lovable.
(Photograph:Twitter)