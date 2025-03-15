Jonathan Majors, who was set to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major villain, Kang the Conqueror, was fired after being convicted of misdemeanour assault in December 2023 against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The actor was required to complete a 52-week, in-person batterer’s intervention programme but did not receive jail time.

Marvel drops Majors

Majors made his MCU debut in the first season of the Disney+ series Loki and later reprised his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which set the stage for his eventual clash with the Avengers in Kang Dynasty. However, following his conviction, the actor was dropped by his agency and subsequently fired by Marvel Studios.

In response to his dismissal, Marvel decided to replace Kang with Doctor Doom, who will be played by Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which replaced Kang Dynasty in the studio’s lineup. Rumours suggest that Doctor Doom may kill off Kang in the film.

Majors recalls his firing

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Majors reflected on the moment he was informed about his firing. Recalling a conversation with his legal team, he said "He goes, ‘I’m just gonna tell you now,’"

"'That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you".

Majors described the experience as deeply painful, saying "There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’ It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced, and it just compounded and compounded."

The actor is currently promoting his new film Magazine Dreams, which will release on 21 March 2025. The movie was originally scheduled for a 2023 release but was delayed due to Majors' legal troubles.

