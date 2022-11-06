It's a girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child together

It's a baby girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child together. A few hours after the news broke on social media, Alia has herself confirmed the arrival of her little girl.

Calling it the best news of their life, new mommy Alia shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account. Her Instagram post reads, “And in the best news of our lives. Our baby is here...and what the magical girl she is.''

''We are officially bursting with love- Blessed and obsessed parents. Love love love, Alia and Ranbir,'' the post reads that also featured a picture of a Lion family.

Soon after the announcement, their millions of followers, friends and family congratulated the couple and sent the baby and new momma & father their love.

Rhea Kapoor commented,'Congratulations'. Sonam Kapoor wrote, ''Congratulations baby girl, cannot wait to see your princess.''

Neha Dhupia commented,''God bless all three of you''

Earlier, many sources confirmed the news. Viral Bhayani shared the news, ''Baby girl 👶 rumours and It was a C-section delivery. But there is no official news yet from the Bhatt or Kapoor.''

On Sunday morning, many reports claimed that the 'Highway' actress had been admitted to the hospital for the delivery.

Later, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt confirmed that Alia has been admitted to the hospital to deliver her first child. Soon-to-be grandfather told ETimes that he's waiting for 'new sun to rise'.



Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year at their Mumbai home. They two fell in love while working together in Ayan Mukherjee's film 'Brahmastra'.

Two months after the wedding, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in June. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a photo of them from the hospital. In the photo, they are sweetly looking at the monitor, which apparently shows the fetus, but Alia used a heart emoji to hide that.

Sharing the two pictures - one of them and the other of a Lion family, Alia wrote, '' "Our baby ….. coming soon."