Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' to premiere online on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP

There is good news who were waiting eagerly to watch Irrfan Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ but couldn’t because of the coronavirus outbreak. After all cinema halls were shut in Delhi soon after the release, the film’s collections dropped and then eventually became negligible.

The makers had then decided to bring the film back to theatres once all this was over. Now, the film is being readied for its online premiere as it will stream on Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP.

‘Angrezi Medium’ stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles with Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Irrfan took to Twitter to announce the release of the film on the streaming platform. He wrote, “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP ! Watch now: http://hotstar.com/1260024321 #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania.”

‘Angrezi Medium’ had released on March 13 as the coronavirus outbreak began making its presence felt in India. The film registered an opening of Rs 4.03 crore. It wrapped up at just Rs 9.36 crore as movie theatres pulled down their shutters ahead of a countrywide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Irrfan has been undergoing treatment for cancer and couldn’t join the film team in promotions. He had urged for support on Twitter in an emotional post.