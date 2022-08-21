Indian-born Pakistani Legendary singer Nayyara Noor dies, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute

Legendary Pakistani Singer Nayyara Noor has passed away. The singer was 71. On Sunday, August 21, the news of her death was confirmed by her nephew Rana Zaidi.



Noor, who was known as Bulbul-e-Pakistan, breathed her last breath in Karachi. The exact reason for her death has not been revealed, but reports state she was not well and was undergoing treatment for the same in the city for some days now.



Nayyara's nephew tweeted, "It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice. #NayyaraNoor."

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P.

The renowned singer was born on 3 November 1950 in Assam, the north-eastern state of Pakistan's neighbouring country India, where she spent some early years of her childhood.



Later, when Noor was just seven years old, she along with her family migrated to Karachi except for her father.



Nayyara had no musical background and in her childhood, she was first inspired by the voice of actor and singer Karan Devi's Bhajans and Begum Akhtar's ghazals and thumris. However, when she was in college one of her professor discovered her talent after listening to her melodious singer and gave Noor a chance to sing in college.

Later, she started singing in Radio programs at her university. In the year 1971, Nayyara started singing in TV daily soaps and later lent her voice to films and sang ghazals of famous poets in various public events.

In her career spanning decades, the singer has been honoured with several accolades and was given the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan.

In 2006, the legendary star was bestowed with the Pride of Performance Award.

Soon after the news spread, fans and some prominent personalities are mourning the loss of the icon.

Actor & singer Ali Zafar paid tribute to the late icon and wrote, ''Heart breaking. I remember our last meeting and discussion at her place. She had moved beyond the worldly desires onto a serene and spiritual space with so much wisdom. She was our nightingale. May her soul rest in peace.''

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif also mourned the loss and tweeted, ''The death of famous singer Neera Noor is an irreparable loss to the music world. She was known for her singing voice and her singing voice. Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever he sang, he sang perfectly. The void created by his death will never be filled. May Allah grant the deceased a place in heaven.''

