The critically acclaimed anthology My Melbourne, has added another feather to its cap. It’s now won Best Film at the 27thUK Asian Film Festival. It’s won at the 2025 Tongues on Fire: Flame Awards, which is part of the UK Asian Film Festival.

The film was honoured with Best Film as well as a Special Festival Award aligned with the festival’s theme of Longing and Belonging.

My Melbourne is an ambitious cross-cultural anthology comprising four stories , each exploring themes of identity and belonging. The film is a unique collaboration between acclaimed Indian and emerging Australian filmmakers from underrepresented communities offering a unique cinematic dialogue on multiculturalism and belonging.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and producer of My Melbourne, said, "We are incredibly honoured and grateful for this recognition. My Melbourne is a labour of love that celebrates authentic diverse voices and lived experiences. These awards are not just wins for the film, but for every story of identity, resilience, and community it represents."

Director Onir, who helmed one of the segments in the anthology, added, "This project was close to my heart because it gave us the opportunity to tell stories that matter, stories that cross boundaries and touch the universal emotions of longing and belonging. I'm humbled and proud to be part of this beautiful journey."

Imtiaz Ali said,“Working on My Melbourne was a deeply enriching experience. To see it being honoured in this way reaffirms the importance of stories that explore human emotions beyond geographical limits. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

Rima Das said, “My Melbourne was born out of a desire to reflect the nuanced, everyday realities of migrants and their emotional journeys. This recognition is special because it tells us that these personal stories are also universal.”

Kabir Khan expressed, “Cinema has the power to bridge cultures and foster empathy, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. I’m truly grateful to have been part of a project that brings such meaningful narratives to life and gets recognised on a global platform.”

My Melbourne stands as a powerful reflection of contemporary authentic experiences, and its prestigious recognition marks a proud moment for Indian and Australian cinema alike.