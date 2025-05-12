BAFTA TV Awards 2025: It was a special night for TV shows as BAFTA honoured the best of television on Sunday night in London. The first wins of the night were Marisa Abela who picked leading actress award for Industry while Jessica Gunning picked for Baby Reindeer. With this best supporting actress, she is now an Emmy and a Golden Globe winner.

In addition, the BBC drama Mr Loverman won two performance awards, leading actor for Lenny James and supporting actor for Ariyon Bakare. Mr. Bates vs The Post Office won for limited series.

The ceremony was hosted by Alan Cumming. The ceremony began with Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Rivals already having won two awards each from the BAFTA TV Craft awards held two weeks earlier.

Check out the full list of winners here:

TV AWARDS

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, “Until I Kill You” – World Productions / ITV1

Billie Piper, “Scoop” – The Lighthouse Film and Television, Voltage TV / Netflix

Lola Petticrew, “Say Nothing” – FX Productions, Color Force / Disney+

Marisa Abela, “Industry” – Bad Wolf, HBO / BBC One (WINNER)

Monica Dolan, “Mr Bates vs The Post Office” – ITV Studios, Little Gem / ITV1

Sharon D. Clarke, “Mr Loverman” – Fable Pictures / BBC One

Leading Actor

David Tennant, “Rivals” – Happy Prince, ITV Studios / Disney+

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” – See-Saw Films / Apple TV+

Lennie James, “Mr Loverman” – Fable Pictures / BBC One (WINNER)

Martin Freeman, “The Responder” – Dancing Ledge Productions / BBC One

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” – Clerkenwell Films / Netflix

Toby Jones, “Mr Bates vs The Post Office” – ITV Studios, Little Gem / ITV1

Drama Series

“Blue Lights” — Stephen Wright, Louise Gallagher, Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Jack Casey, Amanda Black – Two Cities Television, Gallagher Films / BBC One (WINNER)

“Sherwood” — James Graham, Clio Barnard, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer, Kate Ogborn – House Productions / BBC One

“Supacell” — Rapman, Mouktar Mohammed, Steve Searle, Joanna Crow – Netflix, New Wave Agency, It’s A Rap / Netflix

“Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light” — Peter Kosminsky, Noëlette Buckley, Susanne Simpson, Peter Straughan, Lisa Osborne, Colin Callender – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures / BBC One

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios / ITV1

Claudia Winkleman, “The Traitors” – Studio Lambert / BBC One

Graham Norton, “The Graham Norton Show” – So Television / BBC One

Joe Lycett, “Late Night Lycett” – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited / Channel 4 (WINNER)

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, “Rob & Romesh Vs” – CPL Productions / Sky Max

Stacey Solomon, “Sort Your Life Out” – Optomen / BBC One

Factual Entertainment

“In Vogue: The 90s” — Liesel Evans, Jonathan Smith, Hugo MacGregor, Vikki Miller, Charlotte Permutt, Matthew Hill – RAW, Vogue Studios / Disney+

“Race Across the World” Production Team – Studio Lambert / BBC One

“Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour” — Rob Rinder, Rylan Clark, Lana Salah, Simon Draper, Gwyn Jones, Joseph Fell – Rex, Zinc Media / BBC Two (WINNER)

“Sort Your Life Out” Production Team – Optomen / BBC One

Daytime

“Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure” — Des Henderson, Emma Parkins, Ed Stobart, Jane Magowan, Denis Minihan – Alleycats TV / BBC Two (WINNER)

“Loose Women” Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1

“Morning Live” Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

“Richard Osman’s House of Games” — Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Anna Blakemore, Abby Brakewell, Tom Banks – Remarkable TV / BBC Two

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)

“Bridgerton,” the carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope – Shondaland / Netflix

“Gavin & Stacey: The Finale,” Smithy’s wedding: Mick stands up – Fulwell Entertainment, Tidy Productions, Baby Cow Productions / BBC One

“Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office,” Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline – ITV Studios, Little Gem / ITV1

“Rivals,” Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis – Happy Prince, ITV Studios / Disney+

“Strictly Come Dancing,” Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – BBC Studios / BBC One (WINNER)

“Traitors,” “Paul isn’t my son… but Ross is!” – Studio Lambert / BBC One

Entertainment

“The 1% Club” — Dean Nabarro, Andy Auerbach, Richard van’t Riet, Clare Barton, Hennie Clough – Magnum Media / ITV1

“Michael McIntyre’s Big Show” Production Team – Hungry McBear / BBC One

“Taskmaster” — Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor, Alex Horne, Jon Thoday – Avalon UK / Channel 4

“Would I Lie to You?” — Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Barbara Wiltshire, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Charlotte Bracey-Curant – Zeppotron / BBC One (WINNER)

International

“After the Party” — Helen Bowden, Dianne Taylor, Robyn Malcolm, Peter Salmon, Liz DiFiore, Jason Stephens – Lingo Pictures, Luminous Beast / Channel 4

“Colin From Accounts” Production Team – CBS Studios, Easy Tiger Productions / BBC Two

“Say Nothing” — Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joshua Zetumer, Patrick Keefe, Monica Levinson, Michael Lennox – FX Productions, Color Force / Disney+

“Shōgun” — Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo, Michaela Clavell, Jonathan van Tulleken, Eriko Miyagawa, Hiroyuki Sanada – FX Productions / Disney+ (WINNER)

“True Detective: Night Country” Production Team – Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls, Passenger, HBO / Sky Atlantic

“You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack” — Almudena Carracedo, Robert Bahar, Katie Bryer, Samuel R. Santana – Lucernam Films / Netflix

News Coverage

“BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special” Production Team – BBC News / BBC One (WINNER)

“Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya — The Fall of Assad” Production Team – Channel 4 News / Channel 4

“Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign” Production Team – Channel 4 News / Channel 4

Current Affairs

“Life and Death in Gaza” (Storyville) — Natasha Cox, Lara El Gibaly, Haya Al Badarneh, Sarah Keeling, Simon Cox, Mustafa Khalili – BBC World Service, BBC Eye / BBC Two

“Maternity: Broken Trust” (Exposure) — Laura Warner, Becky Southworth, Tom Keeling, Emma Lysaght, Lewis Albrow, Martin Kayser-Landwehr – Pulse Films / ITV1

“State of Rage” — Marcel Mettelsiefen, Ahisha Ghafoor, Stephen Ellis, Ismail Hussam Banighorra, Aviya Shar-Yashuv, Mayte Carrasco – Duskwater Films / Channel 4 (WINNER)

“Ukraine’s War: The Other Side” (Exposure) — Sean Langan, Leslie Knott, Matt Scholes – Sean Langan, Tiger Nest Films / ITV1

Single Documentary

“Hell Jumper” — Paddy Wivell, Adriana Timco, Colin Barr, Rupert Houseman, Jane Nicholson, Clancie John-Pierre – Expectation/ BBC Two

“Tell Them You Love Me” Production Team – Mindhouse Productions / Sky Documentaries

“Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods” — Jamie Roberts, Kate Spankie, Jonathan Smith, Claire Walker, Stanislav Strilets – Hoyo Films / BBC Two (WINNER)

“Undercover: Exposing the Far Right” Production Team – Marking Inc, Tigerlily Productions / Channel 4

Soap

“Casualty” Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

“Coronation Street” Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV1

“Eastenders” Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One (WINNER)

Female Performance in a Comedy

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television / Channel 4

Kate O’Flynn, “Everyone Else Burns” – Jax Media, Imagine Entertainment, Universal International Studios / Channel 4

Lolly Adefope, “The Franchise” – Neal Street Productions, Dundee Productions, HBO / Sky Comedy

Nicola Coughlan, “Big Mood” – Dancing Ledge Productions / Channel 4

Ruth Jones, “Gavin & Stacey: The Finale” – Fulwell Entertainment, Tidy Productions, Baby Cow Productions / BBC One (WINNER)

Sophie Willan, “Alma’s Not Normal” – Expectation / BBC Two

Male Performance in a Comedy

Bilal Hasna, “Extraordinary” – Sid Gentle Films / Disney+

Danny Dyer, “Mr Bigstuff” – Sky Studios, Water & Power Productions / Sky Comedy (WINNER)

Dylan Thomas-Smith, “G’Wed” – Golden Path Productions / ITV2

Nabhaan Rizwan, “Kaos” – SISTER / Netflix

Oliver Savell, “Changing Ends” – Baby Cow Productions / ITV1

Phil Dunning, “Smoggie Queens” – Hat Trick Productions / BBC Three

Live Event Coverage

“D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen” Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

“Glastonbury 2024” Production Team – BBC Studios Music Productions / BBC Two (WINNER)

“Last Night of the Proms” Production Team – Livewire Pictures / BBC Two

Factual Series

“American Nightmare” — Bernadette Higgins, Fiona Stourton, Rebecca North, Alasdair Bayne, Anton Short, Felicity Morris – RAW / Netflix

“Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour” — Andrew MacKenzie-Betty, Naomi Templeton, Annie Hughes, Anna Strickland, Peter Benn, Drew Hill – South Shore Productions / BBC One

“The Push: Murder on the Cliff” — Anna Hall, Josephine Besbrode, Luke Rothery, Tom Whitaker, Kate Reid, Josh Carpenter – Candour Productions / Channel 4

“To Catch a Copper” — Hugo Pettitt, Ashley Francis-Roy, Bruce Fletcher, Peter Beard, Colette Hodges, Martin Thompson – Story Films / Channel 4 (WINNER)

Specialist Factual

“Atomic People” — Benedict Sanderson, Megumi Inman, Morgan Matthews, Otto Burnham – Minnow Films / BBC Two (WINNER)

“Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story” Production Team – Silverback Films / National Geographic

“Children of the Cult” — Maroesja Perizonius, Alice McShane, Victoria Hollingsworth, David Modell, Ella Newton, Ben Ferguson – DM Productions / ITV1

“Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain” — Tom Barrow, Christian Collerton, Zora Kuettner, Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Miriam Walsh – Swan Films / Channel 4

Short Form

“Brown Brit” — Jay Stephen, Ralph Briscoe – The Romantix / Channel 4

“Peaked” — John Addis, Ada Player, Bron Waugh – Boffola Pictures / Channel 4

“Quiet Life” Production Team – Open Mike Productions / BBC Three (WINNER)

“Spud” — Siobhán McSweeney, Pippa Brown, Leah Draws – Lookout Point TV / BBC Three

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 Production Team – BBC Sport / BBC One

Paris 2024 Olympics Production Team – BBC Sport / BBC One (WINNER)

Wimbledon 2024 Production Team – BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services / BBC One

Children’s: Non-Scripted

“Boosnoo!” Production Team – Visionality, Mackinnon & Saunders / Sky Kids

“Disability and Me (FYI Investigates) — Matt Peacock, Marshall Corwin – Fresh Start Media / Sky Kids (WINNER)

“Operation Ouch!” Production Team – Maverick TV / CBBC

“Reu & Harper’s Wonder World” — Andy Mundy-Castle, Emine Yalchin – Doc Hearts / Channel 5

Children’s: Scripted

“CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe” Production Team – BBC Studios Kids & Family / CBeebies (WINNER)

“Horrible Histories” Production Team – Lion Television / CBBC

“Ready Eddie Go!” — James Murphy, Joseph Morpurgo, Justin Lowings – Hocus Pocus Studio / Sky Kids

“Tweedy & Fluff” — Corrinne Averiss, Chris Randall, Martin Tapley – Second Home Studios, Stitchy Feet / Channel 5

Scripted Comedy

“Alma’s Not Normal” — Sophie Willan, Andrew Chaplin, Gill Isles, Nerys Evans – Expectation / BBC Two (WINNER)

“Brassic” — David Livingstone, Danny Brocklehurst, Ben Gregor, Joseph Gilgun, Jim Poyser – Calamity Films / Sky Max

“G’wed” — Danny Kenny, Mario Stylianides, Akaash Meeda, Penny Davies – Golden Path Productions / ITV2

“Ludwig” — Mark Brotherhood, Robert McKillop, David Mitchell, Kenton Allen, Kathryn O’Connor, Georgie Fallon – Big Talk Studios, That Mitchell & Webb Company / BBC One

Limited Drama

“Baby Reindeer” — Richard Gadd, Weronika Tofilska, Petra Fried, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald, Matthew Mulot – Clerkenwell Films / Netflix

“Lost Boys and Fairies” — Rebekah Wray-Rogers, Jessica Brown Meek, Libby Durdy, Daf James, James Kent, Adam Knopf – Duck Soup Films / BBC One

“Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office” — Patrick Spence, James Strong, Gwyneth Hughes, Chris Clough, Natasha Bondy, Joe Williams – ITV Studios, Little Gem / ITV1 (WINNERI

“One Day” — Nicole Taylor, Molly Manners, Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, David Nicholls, Nige Watson – Drama Republic, Universal International Studios, Focus Features / Netflix

Reality

“Dragons’ Den” Production Team – BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions / BBC One

“The Jury: Murder Trial” Production Team – ScreenDog Productions / Channel 4 (WINNER)

“Love Is Blind U.K.” Production Team – CPL Productions / Netflix

“The Traitors” Production Team – Studio Lambert / BBC One

Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare, “Mr Loverman” – Fable Pictures / BBC One (WINNER)

Christopher Chung, “Slow Horses” – See-Saw Films / Apple TV+

Damian Lewis, “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light” – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures / BBC One

Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses” – See-Saw Films / Apple TV+

McKinley Belcher III, “Eric” – SISTER, Little Chick / Netflix

Sonny Walker, “The Gathering” – World Productions / Channel 4

Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” – Clerkenwell Films / Netflix (WINNER)

Katherine Parkinson, “Rivals” – Happy Prince, ITV Studios / Disney+

Maxine Peake, “Say Nothing” – FX Productions, Color Force / Disney+

Monica Dolan, “Sherwood” – House Productions / BBC One

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer” – Clerkenwell Films / Netflix

Sue Johnston, “Truelove” – Clerkenwell Films / Channel 4