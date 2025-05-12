Liked John Abraham's The Diplomat? Here are other thrillers that you should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

The Diplomat (Netflix)
John Abraham's The Diplomat has arrived on Netflix, weeks after the movie's theatrical release. Based on real-life case of Uzma Ahmed, the movie stars Abraham as JP Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan, who crosses every hurdle to bring a woman, Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb), back to India from Pakistan. Directed by Shivam Nair, the movie performed decently at the box office, earning more than Rs 50 crore. If you have watched and loved Abraham's movie, check out other films and shows that you should watch.
Baby (Jio hotstar)
Starring Akshay Kumar, this Indian spy thriller will keep you gripped with its intense plot. To prevent India from a major terrorist attack, the team of the Indian intelligence system lead by Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay) carries out a secret mission overseas.
Romeo Akbar Walter (Apple TV)
Starring John Abraham, this spy-thriller centres on a banker who goes undercover as an agent for an operation in Pakistan. The movie is inspired by the life of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik
Holiday: A soldier is never-off duty (Prime video)
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie stars Akshay as an Indian army soldier, who is back home for a holiday during which he hunts down a terrorist gang and sleeper cells across the country.
A Wednesday (Prime video)
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this gripping drama will keep you hooked from the first to the last frame. Starring two acting powerhouses, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie is set in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. It revolves around a bomb threat from an unknown man, whom the police are investigating.
Madras Cafe (Netflix)
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the political-action thriller starring John Abraham is set in the late 1980s and 1990s when India intervened in the Sri Lankan civil war. The movie revolves around an Indian soldier who has been sent to Sri Lanka for a secret RAW mission.