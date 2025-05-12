Liked John Abraham's The Diplomat? Here are other thrillers that you should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

The Diplomat Source: X/TheJohnAbraham

John Abraham's The Diplomat has arrived on Netflix, weeks after the movie's theatrical release. Based on real-life case of Uzma Ahmed, the movie stars Abraham as JP Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan, who crosses every hurdle to bring a woman, Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb), back to India from Pakistan. Directed by Shivam Nair, the movie performed decently at the box office, earning more than Rs 50 crore. If you have watched and loved Abraham's movie, check out other films and shows that you should watch.