How Alia Bhatt proved she's a millennial bride: From ditching red colour to no-makeup look

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have just started a new chapter of their life. The couple's wedding has been the talk of the whole country for the past week and now as it is done, the photos from the traditional wedding have already taken the Internet by storm.



After an intimate wedding, Alia was the first one to share the photos of them together as newlyweds. The aww-worthy photos took everyone's attention in just a matter of seconds and Alia won hearts for her simple yet glorifying look as a bride.

The couple took everyone by surprise as they ditched a big venue and decided to marry in Ranbir's home. Alia and Ranbir proved their wedding was not an ordinary one, they took care of every little detail themselves- whether it was marrying on their home balcony - where their love blossomed or their chosen attire. Alia proved that she's a millennial bride and every young age bride can take a note from her look.



We have curated some points from Alia and Ranbir's wedding which prove that their marriage is a standout from other celeb weddings that we have seen over the years.

No lavish hotel or foreign location - Just home:

The whole world was busy guessing when and where the next marriage of Kapoor family will take place - some said they will tie the knot in an exotic location like Udaipur, others said they have finalised a big lavish hotel. But in reality, the couple decided to begin a new chapter of their life in Ranbir's home.

Alia ditched red colour as a bride:

Being an Indian bride, red and shades of red are a staple and looking at the celebrity weddings in the past, many star brides chose to go with this bright colour and a heavily embroidered outfit. But Alia not only ditched the lehenga on her special day but she decided to go simple with the ivory organza Sabyasachi saree featuring golden embroidery and fine work and no doubt she shined like a star.





No make-up look:

Like always, Alia looked radiant at her wedding as she chose a no-makeup look with a small tint of pink on her lips and cheeks and added a traditional touch with a small bindi.



No bun - only wavy hair:

After lehenga, Alia ditched the hair bun and kept her hair open with half hair coming and softly resting on her shoulder - making the entire look feel very royal.



Her Infinity symbol:



We all know that Ranbir's lucky no is 8 which also represents the infinity symbol so adding it to her Mangalsutra was one of the most beautiful gestures by Alia. For those who haven't spotted it, Alia's mangalsutra has a small diamond and above that, there's an infinity symbol.





Her one of a kind kaleeras:



Like a millennial bride, she kept everything light and easy. Her Kaleeras(Bangals) were light and were studded with -stars, infinity symbols, birds and clouds.