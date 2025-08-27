/Who Has Taylor Swift Dated? Complete Boyfriend Timeline From John Mayer to NFL Star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s personal life has often been as closely followed as her music career. From teenage romances to long-term partnerships, her relationships have consistently made headlines. Over the years, she has dated some of the biggest names in music, film, and Hollywood. So, let's take a look at her past relationships, both major and minor.

Complete Boyfriend Timeline

Joe Jonas (July – October 2008)



Swift’s first major public relationship was with Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Their teenage romance was short-lived, ending after just a few months.

Taylor Lautner (August – December 2009)



She then briefly dated actor Taylor Lautner, whom she met while working on the film Valentine’s Day. The relationship didn’t last long, but it was highly publicised.

John Mayer (December 2009 – February 2010)



They dated for a few months, and their break-up was widely discussed in the media.

Jake Gyllenhaal (October – December 2010)



One of her most talked-about relationships was with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The pair were often spotted together, sparking widespread media interest.

Conor Kennedy (July – October 2012)



The couple dated for a few months before parting ways. A source close to them shared that the break-up was cordial.

Harry Styles (December 2012 – January 2013)



Swift and Harry Styles’ romance became a global obsession during its short run. The two were photographed on numerous outings, and it was one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships.

Calvin Harris (March 2015 – June 2016)



Her relationship with DJ and producer Calvin Harris was one of her longest. The couple attended events together and were regularly in the spotlight.

Tom Hiddleston (June – September 2016)



Right after her split from Calvin Harris, Swift was seen with actor Tom Hiddleston. Their relationship was highly publicised but lasted only a few months.

Joe Alwyn (September 2016 – April 2023)



Swift’s longest relationship was with British actor Joe Alwyn. The two were together for six years, keeping their romance largely private compared to her past relationships. They split in 2023.