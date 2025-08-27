/Taylor Swift's engagement coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi sparks desi meme fest on social media

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement can easily be seen as a cultural moment for the world. The news, which the couple shared on Instagram on Tuesday, not only lit up the photo-sharing app but also led to a meme storm on Twitter.

While Americans couldn’t contain their excitement at the Pop Icon’s engagement, Desi Swifties were also equally excited about the news. Swift enjoys a huge fan base in India. Coincidentally, Swift’s announcement came hours before India gets into festive mode for Ganesh Chaturthi- a Hindu festival that lasts typically for 10 days, where devotees pray to Ganesha, the elephant god.

Lord Ganesha is also the symbol of prosperity and is worshipped before new beginnings. Desi Fans on Tuesday night were quick to link Swift’s engagement news to Ganesh Utsav, which led to a hilarious meme fest online.

Netizens react

Fans were quick to connect the two important events on X. A user wrote, “Taylor Swift getting engaged on Ganesh Chaturthi is the most Indian auntie whatsapp plot twist of 2025,” while another wrote, “heard too many fire crackers in my neighbourhood, i thought it’s for taylor swift’s engagement, then my bro told me it’s for ganesh chathurthi”

Some even connected the engagement as a distraction from Congress’s alleged claim of vote theft.

See some of the funny reactions here:

The excitement did not end here. Another fan joined in, commenting, “My daughter called me and was hoping she'd get to be the person to tell me, and then I ran throughout my office yelling it to everyone else!”

Fans did not stop here with their creativity. Another post, by @TheDaneMcDonald, used the same artwork, captioned, “Sprinting through my office to tell everyone that Taylor Swift is engaged.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced the happy news on Tuesday morning. The couple has not announced the wedding date so far.