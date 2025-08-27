/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement post on Instagram garners 24 million likes in less than 24 hours; will it break Instagram record?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement lead to a collective global meltdown. The couple shared the news on Tuesday morning with a joint Instagram post. The sweet post was simply captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Within hours, the post raked up over 24 million likes and is growing by the second. Fans are now eager to see if Swift and Kelce’s announcement can create a record on Instagram as the most-liked post.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

The couple shared a carousel of five photos on Instagram on Tuesday morning as they announced their engagement. A photo showed Kelce on one knee proposing to Swift in the middle of a lush floral garden. Another image showed Swift flashing her diamond ring, the pair was seen embracing each other in other photos.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chasing Messi’s record

According to CNET, Lionel Messi currently holds the crown for most-liked Instagram post with his 2022 World Cup victory photo. The iconic image had garnered more than 74 million likes.

Swift and Kelce’s post is yet to catch up on Messi’s post with likes, but if loyal Swifties mobilize, it could become the most viral moment on the platform.

Meanwhile, the second most-liked photo in Instagram history remains the infamous plain egg from 2019, which garnered over 60 million likes.

Messi also holds the third spot with another World Cup trophy, proving that sports fans and Swifties may soon collide in the record books.

Details on Taylor Swift’s ring and outfit

The pop icon’s engagement ring also led to wide discussions on the internet soon after the news broke. According to reports, the ring is an old mine brilliant-cut diamond in a gold bezel setting. The style is typical of the Georgian and Victorian eras. Kelce reportedly designed it with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

In the images that were shared, Swift wore a $400 silk-blend Polo Ralph Lauren dress, Louis Vuitton sandals, a Cartier watch, and her “TNT” friendship bracelet gifted by Kelce last Christmas.

While the wedding date has not been announced, it can be safely said that whenever it happens, it will be the most-watched celebrity event in decades.