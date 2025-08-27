/Iga Swiatek mocks Taylor Swift after engagement announcement, says 'hopefully this one will stick forever'

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift officially announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, as the two shared pictures on Instagram on Tuesday evening (Aug 26). The romantic announcement broke the internet, with tennis stars also showering the romantic couple with affection. However, Iga Swiatek, the defending Wimbledon women’s singles champion, who is in New York for the ongoing US Open 2025, had a different response as her remarks about Swift’s engagement were interpreted as mocking by some observers.

Swiatek mocks Taylor Swift

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I’m just happy for her, because she deserves the best," Swiatek told reporters, her face lighting up at the mention of Swift. "Obviously, she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. Hopefully, this one will stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I’m happy for her. I wish them all the best.” Swiatek’s remarks, particularly about Swift’s previous relationships, were taken by some as playful or teasing.

Swiatek’s connection with Swift goes beyond headlines. The singer handed Swiatek a handwritten note when the tennis star attended her concert in Liverpool. This meeting came just days after Swiatek had won the French Open women’s singles title. Swiatek has also credited Swift’s music with helping her improve her English skills.

Swiatek makes bright start to US Open campaign

On Tuesday, Swiatek made light work of Colombian Emiliana Arango as she won the opening round of the women’s singles contest. Swiatek beat Arango 6-1, 6-2 as she now bids to win her seventh major title. The current year has seen the Polish star enjoy a stellar run, having reached the Australian Open semis before lifting her maiden Wimbledon title. Her Wimbledon win stole the show, having beaten Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the most one-sided major final.