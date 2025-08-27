/Travis Kelce’s dad Ed reveals Taylor & Travis got engaged nearly 2 weeks ago

The news that Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend, Travis Kelce, got married has taken the internet by storm after the couple announced it via Instagram. Travis's father, Ed Kelce, revealed that the pair actually got engaged two weeks ago and shared a few details about the proposal. He mentioned that his son had been planning to pop the question months earlier and had expected him to do it last year.

Travis Kelce’s Father reveals proposal details

Speaking to ABC News, Ed Kelce said, "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago." He also explained that Travis initially wanted to delay the engagement by a week "to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." However, Ed advised him that it’s not about where you do it, that makes it meaningful.

He further revealed that the proposal took place in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, where the couple had met for dinner before Travis popped the question. Ed added, "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Taylor Swift’s stunning engagement look

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a joint Instagram announcement with the playful caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," sharing a series of delightful photos from the moment. According to The New York Post, Swift wore a blue silk-blend Polo Ralph Lauren dress paired with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond set in a gold bezel. The unique engagement ring was designed by Kelce himself with the help of Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Fans celebrate the couple’s big news

The announcement instantly went viral, with the Instagram post receiving over 14 million likes in just the first hour. As of writing, it has already garnered over 23 million likes, with the number still climbing rapidly. Swift’s devoted fanbase has flooded social media with congratulatory messages, making this one of the most talked-about celebrity engagements of the year.