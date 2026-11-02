/The Man With The Bag trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson team up for Christmas heist

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting into the Christmas spirit, but his latest festive outing comes with an unusual mission. The actor plays Santa Claus in The Man With The Bag, an upcoming holiday heist comedy that pairs him with Alan Ritchson. Prime Video has unveiled the film’s teaser trailer, poster and first-look images, offering a glimpse of the trouble that awaits Santa after his iconic gift bag goes missing.

Trailer of The Man With The Bag

The trailer introduces Schwarzenegger as Santa, whose Christmas plans are thrown into disarray after a rogue elf, played by Awkwafina, steals his iconic red bag. With the most important night of the year approaching, Santa turns to an unlikely ally for help.

He recruits Vance, a thief portrayed by Alan Ritchson, who is on Santa’s Naughty List. Vance then puts together a team of criminally skilled misfits to recover the missing bag. With elves and reindeer also getting involved, the group must pull off an unusual heist to ensure Christmas goes ahead as planned.

The clip also features Schwarzenegger delivering the line, “I’m back,” a playful nod to his famous Terminator catchphrase. The film marks his return to the Christmas comedy genre three decades after Jingle All The Way, his 1996 holiday film.

All about The Man With The Bag

Directed by Adam Shankman, the Christmas heist comedy The Man With The Bag also features Ken Jeong, Jane Krakowski, Liza Koshy and Kyle Mooney. Adam Shankman, known for directing Hairspray and Disenchanted, has helmed the project from a screenplay written by Allan Rice.