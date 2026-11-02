/Scam 2010 teaser out: Siddharth Bodke leads Hansal Mehta's next chapter of the franchise

Sony LIV has announced the next chapter of its popular Scam franchise with the first look at Scam 2010. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, the upcoming series will be directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously helmed the acclaimed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

The first season of the franchise received widespread appreciation and went on to become one of the most recognised Indian streaming shows. Recently, IMDb celebrated Scam 1992 for its popularity, with the series holding the top position on its list of the decade's top series for five consecutive years.

The first look of the project was shared on Monday alongside a caption that read, "Pranaam SCAM is back! And this time, it’s more than just about the money. SCAM 2010 Streaming this January on Sony LIV. Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment. Directed by Hansal Mehta."

Siddharth Bodke on joining Scam 2010

The upcoming season will feature Siddharth Bodke in the lead role.

Speaking about his experience of playing the character, the actor said, “Playing the lead character in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did. I’ve lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person."

He further added, "Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I’m genuinely excited for people to finally see what we’ve created”

Scam premiere date