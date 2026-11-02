/Yash explains why Ramayana needs Ravana to tell Lord Rama’s story

Actor and producer Yash expressed his excitement for audiences to experience the upcoming epic Ramayana, where he portrays the powerful figure of Ravana. Yash, who is also co-producing the ambitious project, is actively promoting the film alongside key cast members.

In a recent panel with Today Stars, Yash joined co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, and Rakul Preet Singh to discuss their journey working on the high-profile adaptation.

Reinterpreting an epic narrative

Reflecting on the cultural depth of the narrative, Yash highlighted how Ramayana holds distinct interpretations across different states and languages in India.

"The beauty of our culture is that we see the story from everybody's point of view. Through Ravana's eyes also, people have tried to depict the story," Yash said, pointing out how relatable the core dynamics of the legend remain.

He explained that while Ravana was a revered scholar, accomplished musician, and formidable warrior, his story serves as a profound lesson in how power and decisions carry domino effects. Yash noted that to truly highlight how Rama navigates life’s choices and challenges, a compelling portrayal of Ravana is essential.

Ramayana aiming for global recognition

Explaining his decision to step in as a co-producer, Yash shared that a film of this magnitude required massive industry support to reach its full potential. Drawing a comparison to the global surge of Korean cinema, he emphasised that Indian cinema deserves a similar global stage.

"This is the right time to show Indian films to the world platform... India deserves it," Yash stated, noting that the shared global vision brought the entire team together.

About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

The monumental cinematic project will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to hit theatres around Diwali 2026 (November 5), followed by the conclusion in Diwali 2027.