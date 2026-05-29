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Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack plot suspect sentenced to 15 Years

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 29, 2026, 07:58 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 07:58 IST
Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack plot suspect sentenced to 15 Years

Taylor Swift Photograph: (X)

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A suspect linked to the foiled attack plot targeting Taylor Swift's Vienna concert has reportedly been sentenced to prison. Read to know more details. 

The case surrounding the alleged attack plot targeting Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts, which was planned during the Eras Tour, had left everyone shocked. Following the incident, several concerts were cancelled due to security reasons. In a major update the case has finally reached a conclusion, as the perpetrator has been sentenced to prison.

Suspect convicted and sentenced to prison in Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack case

An Austrian court had reportedly convicted and sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for planning to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna two years ago, as per a report of the Austria Press Agency. The same report suggests that the state court in Wiener Neustadt found the 21-year-old defendant, an Austrian citizen known only as Beran A in line with Austrian privacy rules, guilty on charges including those related to the concert.

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Reportedly, Beran A had planned to target people outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosions. He was tried alongside Arda K, another 21-year-old whose full name has not been made public.

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All about Taylor Swift Vienna concert attack case

In August 2024, a major jihadist terror plot targeting Taylor Swift's tour concerts in Vienna, Austria, was foiled by intelligence agencies. The perpetrator intended to massacre up to 30,000 fans gathered outside Ernst Happel Stadium using homemade explosives, machetes, and a vehicle ramming attack.

Beran A., who had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS), was arrested alongside a 21-year-old accomplice, Arda K., who was sentenced to 12 years for his role. A teenager in Germany also helped facilitate the plot.

Following a tip-off from the CIA, authorities arrested the suspects, leading to the cancellation of all three sold-out Vienna shows. The cancellations devastated nearly 200,000 ticketholders, though Swift later publicly noted the shows narrowly avoided a massacre.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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