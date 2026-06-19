Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer, is dead. Keith, who is known for hits such as Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’ and Drake’s ‘Nonstop,’ was found dead on Thursday (June 19) in his Nashville apartment.

Keith was known for his collaboration with pop stars like Scott and Drake, and was behind songs like 2018 Sicko Mode and Rick Flex. Both the songs earned a Grammy nomination.

Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer of Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode, was found dead

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The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Keith's death. No cause of death was made available. However, the police have said that “no foul play is suspected.”

In the statement released, the police revealed that the producer, whose real name is BryTavious Chambers, was found dead in his Martin St apt while police were performing a welfare check.

“No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results,” reads the statement.

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Keith rose to fame for rapper BlocBoy JB when they were teenagers. His this work caught Drake’s attention, which got Keith his one of the biggest brake and he went on to produce the duo’s 2018 hit “Look Alive,” which was a huge hit.

He then went on to work with Drake in number of Drake’s hit, such as “Nonstop,” Sexyy Red’s “Poundtown” and Miley Cyrus’ “Mother’s Daughter,” among others. The other superstars that he has worked with are: Eminem, Beyonce, Gunna, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, DJ Khaled and Cardi B among others.