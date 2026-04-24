/'Pataudi princess x Superman': Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill’s Royal Ascot meet has everyone talking

Not AI generated! Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood actor Henry Cavill recently met up at the Royal Ascot and even posed for photos together. The unexpected crossover left social media in a tizzy as soon as Sara dropped photos from the event. Images from the event were also shared by the official page of Longlines.

Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot

Sara posted pictures from the Royal Ascot, writing, “A royal affair with @longines.” The pictures show her dressed in a formal ivory skirt suit with a dainty fascinator. Sara looked nothing short of a princess, which she is.

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She carried a matching clasp purse to complete the look. Longines, the luxury watch company, hosted Sara at the sporting event that also saw King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales, Catherine, in attendance. The famous horse racing event took place in Berkshire, England.

Fans react

Fans couldn’t keep calm as they took to the comment section to react. “Beautiful Pataudi Princess.” Another wrote, “Fitting for my Princess.” One shocked fan wrote, “Is that…Henry Cavill???” while others confirmed it was indeed him. Some fans mistook him for a ‘lookalike’ and had to be corrected. “Looking Royal Indeed,” commented one fan, while another excited fan wrote, “Pataudi princess x Superman!!!”

Longlines’ social media page also posted Henry and Sara’s pictures, writing, “An expression of timeless elegance at Royal Ascot.” “Sara?” wrote one surprised fan under the post. “Henry X Sara (fire emojis),” wrote another. “Did not expect Henry to reprise his role as Humphrey In Stardust but he looks better now,” thought one fan. “This is what a proper gentleman should look like. I hope he has his Superman on underneath,” joked another.

Sara and Henry’s projects

Sara was last seen in starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. She appeared in two films in 2025 - Sky Force and Metro... In Dino.

She will be next seen in Udta Teer, a spy comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik.

Henry played Clark Kent, aka Superman, in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, and made a cameo in Black Adam in 2022. David Corenswet has since taken over the role in James Gunn's 2025 film Superman. Last seen in In The Grey this year, Henry has Enola Holmes 3, Voltron and Highlander lined up for release.