/Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Henry Cavill: Actors whose impressive physiques have a separate fan base

Tiger Shroff has a physique that looks equally unreal in motion and in still life. And while visually appealing, every muscle he has worked towards building has its work cut out for it. Every single muscle has a job, right from the backflips and the mid-air kicks to the sequences that stunt coordinators quietly panic about. This isn't a body built in preparation for a role. This is a body that has the role permanently, consistently, without an off-season. And the fact that he makes it look effortless is perhaps the most unreasonable thing about him.