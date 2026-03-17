/Will Sara Ali Khan need proof of faith to visit Kedarnath Temple? BKTC issues new guidelines

Sara Ali Khan often shared her spiritual side with her fans by documenting her frequent visits to the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath Temple. But now the actress may need to submit proof of faith to offer prayers again at the temple.

This update comes after the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) revealed new entry guidelines for non-Hindus ahead of the Char Dham Yatra 2026.

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What do the new guidelines say?

While addressing the media in Dehradun on Tuesday, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi reportedly said that people who are not followers of Sanatan Dharma will be required to submit an affidavit to prove their belief in Hinduism if they want to visit temples managed by the committee, which also includes Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple.

"If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers," he told the media.

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This decision is said to be a part of the set of steps being taken ahead of the Char Dham Yatra 2026 to regulate entry and ensure adherence to religious customs at the temples.

Sara Ali Khan's connection with Kedarnath

The actress is often seen visiting the temple since her debut film, Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also featured Sushant Singh Rajput.

During a past conversation with NDTV, Khan spoke about her association with Kedarnath. "I have gone to Kedarnath quite a few times, hopefully (will go) every year," she said. "I am who I am because of that place. Most people who come here have watched the film; therefore, they know me. If I am sitting around a dhaba near Kedarnath, most people do recognise me - but sometimes one odd traveller will just ask for directions to the temple."

Sara Ali Khan's work front

The actress was last seen in Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The cast also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.