/‘Too much objectification’: Shreya Ghoshal reveals she rejected THIS hit song from Dabangg 2

Popular Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has revealed that she rejected a popular track from Dabangg 2 due to the problematic lyrics. Shreya sat down for a chat with podcast show host Raj Shamani recently and revealed that she said no to the hit song Fevicol Se due to the questionable lyrics. The song featured Kareena Kapoor along with Salman Khan. The song was eventually sung by Mamta Sharma.

She said, "There was a song in that film which had too much objectification. It was not subtle - it was like 'chicken bana ke khale aur yeh karke lipat le'. I cannot say these words. It just makes me feel red in the face. I cannot do it. So, there were a few moments from which I folded my hands and left."

On refusing to sing raunchy numbers

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In the same conversation, Shreya Ghoshal clarified her recent remarks about performing "raunchy songs" after facing online criticism. Earlier, Shreya had stated that she would not sing tracks like Chikni Chameli again, which led to backlash on social media.

Responding to the ytrolling, the singer explained that she is not ashamed of having recorded Chikni Chameli, but is now more selective about the songs she chooses.

Shreya said that after the success of Chikni Chameli, she was offered several songs that she felt were objectifying, and she turned them down.

"That song is not just a fun number; there's a lot of artistry in it. There were toned-down versions, too. The one that finally appeared in the film was more subtle than the original drafts, though still suggestive. At that time, I didn't always understand what I was singing. I wasn't mature enough to fully grasp the meaning of certain lines."

Not ashamed of performing Chikni Chameli at concerts

The host pointed out that Shreya faced criticism for speaking against objectification, but many pointed out that she continues to perform Chikni Chameli at concerts.

Shreya Ghoshal clarified that she is not ashamed of singing it.

"Yes, I did perform it. I like that song. I think it's good. But I won't record songs like that anymore. I'm not embarrassed. I sang that song at that time. It's one song I will always have to live with, where even children in the audience may dance to it. Sometimes I close my eyes. But I cannot disown it. It's my song. I've owned it," she said.

What did Shreya say?

In a 2025 conversation with Lilly Singh, Shreya Ghoshal said she had sung a few bold songs in her career, including Chikni Chameli, but added that she would not choose to sing such tracks now.