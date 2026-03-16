/'I also feel like taking a break': Shreya Ghoshal calls Arijit Singh brave for stepping away from playback singing

Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing sparked a wave of shock not only among fans but also saddened the entertainment industry.

Recently, Shreya Ghoshal has reacted to the singer's retirement, but unlike others who describe it as "the end of an era," she feels the decision was brave, and the thought of taking a break has crossed her mind as well.

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Shreya Ghoshal reacts to Arijit Singh's retirement

During an interview with ABP News, Ghoshal praised Singh's courage to take such a big step at the peak of his career. "I also feel like taking a break sometimes. He took that decision very bravely... He is a musician from the heart," she said. "He doesn't think about why he is making music or what he will get from it. He just does what makes him happy."

According to the singer, his sincerity and authenticity are the main reasons fans love Singh’s songs.

Shreya Ghoshal on live singing

During the same conversation, Ghoshal also spoke about live performances and how it is important for her to maintain the authenticity. She stated that performing live is a major part of her identity as an artist, and she would never prefer to rely on lip-syncing during concerts. "I feel very uncomfortable with that. I will stop singing the day I have to do that," she added.

When Arijit Singh shocked fans with his retirement

On January 27, Singh took to social media to announce his retirement from playback singing. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote.

The singer later clarified that while he will not be recording playback songs for Bollywood, he will continue to make music independently, and he still has to complete some existing commitments.