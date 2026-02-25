/Arijit Singh brings good news for fans after playback retirement: ‘Pending songs may release till next year’

Almost a month after his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh has addressed his fans, announcing a gift for the whole year. While confirming that he would not take up new assignments, the singer revealed that he has several unreleased tracks that would roll out in the coming months.

Arijit Singh on unreleased songs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Taking to X, Singh shared that a list of songs is pending to be released. "This message is just for my listeners. Please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world," he wrote. "Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. "

Retirement announcement

Earlier in January 2026, Singh shocked fans as well as the entertainment industry by announcing his retirement from playback singing. In the New Year message, he wrote, "I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

He further clarified that despite not taking up new projects, he would continue making music independently and complete previously signed projects.

Upcoming projects

One of his upcoming releases in Bollywood is from the film Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Earlier, Aamir Khan also visited the singer at his home, where the two were seen spending time together while working on the title track.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Khan was heard asking Singh not to step away from Hindi film playback singing, "Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai?"