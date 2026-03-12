/Shreya Ghoshal's birthday special: Celebrating a voice loved across generations, all about her musical journey

Reportedly, Shreya Ghoshal has an estimated net worth of between Rs 180 and 185 crore. She has given several hits, including soulful romance, semi-classical masterpieces, and high-energy item numbers.

Her most popular hits are “Bairi Piya” from Devdas, “Jadu Hai Nasha Hai” from Jism, “Teri Ore” from Singh Is Kinng, "Mere Dholna" from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, “Deewani Mastani” from Bajirao Mastani, and many more.