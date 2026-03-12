/Shreya Ghoshal's birthday special: Celebrating a voice loved across generations, all about her musical journey

Shreya Ghoshal turns 42 today and is considered one of the most prolific and influential singers of India. Defining the voice of 21st-century Indian music, Ghoshal has delivered multiple hits to the nation, achieving widespread popularity over many years.
Shreya Ghoshal is known for her extraordinary vocal range, making her dominate Bollywood, regional cinema, and independent music. Having recorded more than 3000 songs in more than 20 languages, the artist has made herself a massive empire and reputation in the entertainment industry. Here's everything to know about the iconic singer.
Shreya Ghoshal is a renowned and highly acclaimed Indian playback singer, widely regarded as one of the most successful and versatile voices in Indian cinema. She has been nicknamed the "Queen of Melody" by her fans, which earned her numerous awards and accolades.
Shreya Ghoshal started her career as a singer at the age of 16 after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2000. In 2002, she got her breakthrough in Bollywood, beginning as a playback singer at age 18 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Devdas, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit.
With her remarkable and exceptional vocals, Ghoshal has been a five-time recipient of the prestigious National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Her achievements span over two decades, highlighting Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil cinema, featuring her versatility across different musical genres and regional languages.
Reportedly, Shreya Ghoshal has an estimated net worth of between Rs 180 and 185 crore. She has given several hits, including soulful romance, semi-classical masterpieces, and high-energy item numbers.
Her most popular hits are “Bairi Piya” from Devdas, “Jadu Hai Nasha Hai” from Jism, “Teri Ore” from Singh Is Kinng, "Mere Dholna" from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, “Deewani Mastani” from Bajirao Mastani, and many more.
Shreya Ghoshal is the first Indian singer to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum, Delhi. The statue features Shreya Ghoshal in a singing pose, reflecting her long and glorious career.