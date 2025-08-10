/Superman: James Gunn shares BTS pic of David Corenswet and Milly Alcock as film hits box office milestone

James Gunn's Superman was one of the breakout hits of 2025. The movie was well-loved by audiences and critics and helped launch the DCU. The movie has grossed over $570 million worldwide. In the domestic market, the movie has taken in over $325.6 million, beating Jurassic World Rebirth's collection of $318 million, and is set to overtake 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's $330.4 million and will become the highest-grossing Superman movie in the domestic market. In celebration, James Gunn has shared a new BTS pic of David Corenswet's Superman and Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

Superman's global box office collection and OTT debut

It seems unlikely that Superman will outgross Man of Steel or Batman v. Superman's international gross; the movie is expected to gross somewhere around $600 million worldwide before it makes its streaming debut, which is reported to be on August 26.

James Gunn shares a new BTS pic of Superman and Supergirl

One of the highlights of the film was Alcock's cameo as Supergirl, where it is revealed that she is the owner of Krypto, and then the two depart for space. This will lead into the next film in the DCU line-up, Supergirl. In the picture, we see David Corenswet and Milly Alcock in the Fortress of Solitude.

Who is Supergirl?

In the comics, Kara Zor-El is Superman’s older cousin, who escapes Krypton’s destruction at the same time as her infant cousin. However, her ship travels through a wormhole, delaying her arrival on Earth by decades. By the time she reaches the planet, her cousin has already grown into Superman.

What to expect in DCU's Supergirl movie

The movie will be based on Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, which follows Supergirl as she goes to a planet with a red sun to celebrate her 21st birthday. While there, she runs into a young girl named Ruthie Marye Knoll, who is hunting someone called Krem of the Yellow Hills, who killed her father in cold blood.

DCU's Supergirl release date and cast

Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie with a script written by Ana Nogueira. Jason Momoa, who previously played Aquaman in the DCEU, will be stepping into the role of the alien bounty hunter Lobo in Supergirl, with an extended cameo. The supporting cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. Supergirl is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.