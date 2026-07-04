/Supergirl box office: Did creative differences contribute to the film's disappointing run?

Supergirl, the second film in the DC Universe (DCU) released in cinemas on June 26 in India. Starring Milly Alcock, playing the titular role, the film has sparked renewed scrutiny over what happened between the scenes during its production. This comes amid the reports of the underwhelming box office performance of the superhero film.

What happened behind the scenes of the Supergirl film?

Supergirl's release and the plot of the film have disappointed fans, who had so much hope for it. Amid this, a report from The Hollywood Reporter has emerged that the film had faced competing edits, creative disagreements and multiple versions of the film.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, James Gunn and the director of the film, Craig Gillespie, had creative differences over the direction of the movie, and the film never found its footing in the post-production process. The test scores, which are counted on a scale out of 100 points, never escaped the 60s, according to multiple insiders. One insider said, "They were not creatively aligned is the polite way of describing things."

In addition, other insiders stated that in the dispute of this characterisation, saying Gunn, Safran and Gillespie had the normal amount of healthy friction any filmmaker and studio have as part of the process of making a movie better. Multiple sources say the duo respect the filmmaking chops of Gillespie, known for guiding Margot Robbie to an Oscar nomination for I, Tonya.

Supergirl review

As per WION's Snigdha Sweta Behera, "Supergirl is a film of genuine performances trapped inside a half-baked plot. Milly Alcock makes Kara Zor-El entirely her own, and that alone is worth something. Jason Momoa shines as Lobo, even if his presence raises more questions than it answers. The antagonist, however, remains invisible in every way that matters. The film does not quite measure up to the standard set by the previously released Superman movie. Overall, Supergirl is a one-time watch, best enjoyed from the comfort of your home rather than the cinema halls."

All about Supergirl

Supergirl is helmed by Craig Gillespie; the movie stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a jaded, hard-drinking hero struggling with the trauma of watching her home planet be destroyed. The film is an interstellar space-western adventure adapted from the acclaimed comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.