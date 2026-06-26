/Supergirl review: Milly Alcock starrer flies high in flashes, but stumbles under its own weight

The DC Universe's newest film, Supergirl, was released in cinemas in India today. It is the second theatrical film in the reboot of the DC World under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The superhero film stars Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet and David Krumholtz, among others. Helmed by Craig Gillespie, it is an emotionally dark story that neither triumphs nor destructs. But does this female-led film do justice to the reboot version of DC Studios that James Gunn envisioned? Let us delve in.

Plot of Supergirl

The story features Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock, who is dealing with a personal crisis, getting drunk every day on planets that have a red sun. With only her dog Krypto for company, Kara spends her days lost in grief and partying until she crosses paths with Ruthye Maryne Knoll, played by Eve Ridley, a determined young girl seeking revenge for the murder of her parents.

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Ruthye desperately wants to go after Krem of the Yellow Hills, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, a ruthless, cold-blooded space pirate who slaughtered her family. Kara reluctantly joins the mission after her dog is poisoned during an earlier fight, with the antidote only available through Krem, and Krypto given just 72 hours to live.

What follows is an interplanetary hunt for Krem, which also introduces cosmic bounty hunter Lobo, played by Jason Momoa, who is on the very same mission as Kara and Ruthye.

What works?

The female lead Milly Alcock, who plays Kara, is unlike any previous female superhero seen on screen. Kara Zor-El is a unique version of Supergirl, a survivor struck by grief, carrying the memory of an entire civilisation in a way that Clark Kent, aka Superman, never had to. Her cousin arrived on Earth as a baby and built a life from the beginning. Kara, on the other hand, will forever have to live with the memory of watching Krypton die, her parents gone, and nothing she could do to stop it.

Milly Alcock communicates that grief naturally and with complete conviction it feels real, which is a testament to her considerable talent. On the other hand, it was genuinely a delight watching David Corenswet make his presence felt, and Jason Momoa was an absolute entertainer exactly as hoped.

The chemistry between Jason Momoa and Milly Alcock is fun and easy to watch. Beyond the action sequences, Supergirl also taps into an emotional core through Kara's story. The survival instinct and the quieter and more vulnerable moments are a blend of both and are one of this film's genuine strengths.

What doesn't work?

The most evident problem in Supergirl is its antagonist, Krem of the Yellow Hills, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, whose potential is never fully utilised. The central villain of the film is, ultimately, a failure. Visually striking, certainly, but when it comes to his character, he is almost forgotten the moment he leaves the frame.

Lobo's entry into the film also raises several questions. Was the whole film incapable of being led entirely by women, or was this merely a creative decision to introduce him ahead of a future standalone film?

Either way, there are scenes involving Lobo that feel entirely unnecessary. Ruthye was more than capable of saving herself from prison, and yet she ends up helping Lobo escape instead. His presence in the narrative feels less like a purposeful creative decision and more like a lack of faith in the audience. The irony is that Milly Alcock and Eve Ridley never needed any backup. They were more than enough. Additionally, the visual design of the various planets Kara travels to feels flat and repetitive, a missed opportunity given the cosmic scope of the story.

Final verdict