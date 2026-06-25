/Supergirl early reviews out! Critics call Milly Alcock's movie, 'horrendous'

The first reviews for DC's big outing of the year, Supergirl, are out, and they don't look good. Another victim of superhero fatigue? The film hasn’t even hit theatres yet, but critics’ reviews are out, and many have called the movie stuck on autopilot.

After the successful run with Superman, things don't look great for Milly Alcock's superhero flick. Directed by Craig Gillespie, this highly anticipated second official feature film from James Gunn’s DC Studios, after Superman, which was released in 2025.

What is Supergirl about?

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The fourth project in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, it revolves around Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), who is on a revenge mission against Krem of the Yellow Hills, who murdered the family of a young girl, Ruthye. However, it’s personal for Supergirl, whose dog Krypto has been poisoned by Krem.

In the movie, Jason Momoa plays Lobo. He has previously played the role of Aquaman in the DC universe.

Matthias Schoenaerts plays the villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Eve Ridley is the young girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll.

David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura, David Corenswet as Superman and Seth Rogen as an alien.

What are critics saying about the movie?

The 1-hour-48-minute film has a 57% Tomatometer score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Early reviews for the film are out, and the reactions are not mind-blowing.

David Rooney of Hollywood Reporter wrote,

''One of the earliest signs that the new Supergirl will be an uninspired slog is the overload of blobby alien dirtbags, grotesque creatures that look like they were refused admission to the Mos Eisley Cantina in the original Star Wars movie. Design-wise, they are way more gross than creepy or menacing.''

Owen Gleiberman of Variety called the superhero movie so flat it’s super-horrendous, saying that it's got a terrible script and a "punk rock" attitude of corporate pretension.

I’ve never bought the idea that movies were ruined by “Jaws” and “Star Wars,” but watching “Supergirl” you might well think that they were ruined by the Mos Eisley Cantina scene of “Star Wars.” Because that seems to be the movie’s dominant influence.