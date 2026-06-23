/Supergirl New York premiere: Mily Alcock, David Corenswet and other celebs gather for celebration ahead of global release

Supergirl is one of the most anticipated films from the DC Universe. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is the highly anticipated second official feature film of the new DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Recently, the world premiere of the film was held in New York with several celebrities, including David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, in attendance.

Supergirl premiere in New York

DC Studios held the star-studded world premiere of Supergirl on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York. The red carpet was headlined by lead actress Milly Alcock alongside director Craig Gillespie and cast members David Coresnwet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. The official X handle of Supergirl also shared some candid moments from the world premiere event in New York. Several videos and photos of the cast having a gala time have also gone viral on social media.

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Along with the film's stars, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, music icon Debbie Harry, and co-star Eve Ridley walked the carpet. Prior to the New York event, the cast stepped out for an early screening and red carpet in London, England, on June 18. The London event at Leicester Square included Alcock, Ridley, director Gillespie, producer Peter Safran, and Jason Momoa.

All about Supergirl film

Helmed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl will be the second film in the DC Universe. Based on the character from DC Comics, it is produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios. The film will star Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl alongside other actors, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa, among others.

Supergirl will follow the story of Kara Zor-El, who embarks on a dark, interstellar journey of vengeance. After an adversary strike close to home, she decides to make allies with an alien warrior who sets out across the galaxy with her dog Crypto to avenge her family's death.