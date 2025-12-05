/‘HBO, DC, Cartoon Network’: 10 companies that Netflix will now own after the Warner Bros buyout

The deal includes Warner Bros Discovery's streaming and premium-TV business, giving Netflix full ownership of HBO, one of the strongest content brands in the world, known for Game of Thrones, Succession, The Last of Us and more.
Following Netflix’s agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s TV and film studios and streaming division in a deal valued at roughly $72 billion, the streaming giant will take control of some of the most influential brands in global entertainment. Based on the assets included in the sale, here are 10 major companies and brands Netflix will now own.
The deal includes Warner Bros Discovery's streaming and premium-TV business, giving Netflix full ownership of HBO, one of the strongest content brands in the world, known for Game of Thrones, Succession, The Last of Us and more.
Netflix will also acquire the HBO Max (rebranded as Max) streaming service, a direct competitor. This dramatically increases Netflix’s control over prestige television and reshapes the streaming landscape.
The acquisition includes Warner Bros’ television production unit, one of the industry’s largest suppliers of scripted and unscripted programming, producing shows for networks globally.
Netflix gains control of Warner Bros Pictures, the centerpiece film studio behind franchises such as Harry Potter, DC Films, Mad Max and Fantastic Beasts.
The DC superhero universe featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Joker and more, falls under Netflix’s ownership as part of the studios division.
The iconic studio behind The Lord of the Rings, The Conjuring and IT will become part of Netflix’s content empire through the Warner Bros acquisition.
The animation division producing global hits like Ben 10, Adventure Time and The Powerpuff Girls will be owned by Netflix, expanding its youth and animation catalogue.
Known for Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and cult animation, Adult Swim also moves under Netflix as part of the studios and TV assets it is buying.
TCM’s extensive classic-films library and broadcast brand will fall under Netflix's control, giving it unmatched catalogue depth.
Warner Bros Discovery maintains multiple joint ventures, including content partnerships with Vox Media (such as digital news/documentary collaborations). These partnership rights transfer to Netflix as part of the studio and streaming business purchase.