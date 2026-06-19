/Jason Momoa hails his Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal, calls him 'most beautiful-looking men'

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is full of praise for Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal, calling him "one of the most beautiful-looking men" he has ever seen. The two actors have worked together on the upcoming film Street Fighter, and while promoting Supergirl, Momoa spoke about being mesmerized by Jammwal's looks and talent.

Momoa, best known for films such as Aquaman and the TV series Game of Thrones, will next be seen in Supergirl. During a recent promotional interview, the actor was asked about his experience working with the Commando star.

During an interview with Zoom, the Aquaman actor was asked about his expeirnec e and said, "He's one of the most beautiful-looking men I've ever seen in my life. He's so talented. He's unbelievable,”

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Further, the GOT actor said that Vidyut might be the one, who may help him get a break into Indian cinema and find a role in a Bollywood film.



“He should get me a job in Bollywood. He should have something set up for me. We should do something together. It'd be fun. And I said it, and I'm sticking with it. I can't wait to come (to India) one day,” he shared.

Vidyut Jammwal's Hollywood debut! What he's playing in Street Fighter

Vidyut Jammwal makes his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, playing iconic game character Dhalsim. In the first look revealed, the actor is playing the character, who is bald red stripes, rustic orange drapes, heavy metal bangles, and tribal accessories He's looking unrecognizable in the teaser and trailer. The movie also stars Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and Andrew Koji.