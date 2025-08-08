Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink's rumoured role finally revealed?

There has been a lot of speculation and rumours about Sadie Sink's role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Initial insider reports claimed that she would be playing the MCU's version of the X-Men member Jean Grey, then it was rumoured that she would be playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson from an alternate timeline. Now, according to an insider report, Sadie Sink will bring this iconic Spider-Man character to life in the MCU.

Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink might be playing this role

According to insider Kristian Harloff, the Stranger Things actor will be playing the role of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marking the second live-action appearance of the character, Emma Stone previously played the role in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. Now it remains to be seen whether this rumour holds any merit, but because it had been reported that Zendaya's Mary Jane has a limited role in Brand New Day, Gwen Stacy might be Peter Parker's new love interest.

Set Leaks show comic-accurate Spider-Man suit

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently being filmed in London, and there has been a steady influx of leaks from the sets that offered us a look at the Spider-Man suit and Tom Holland in action. The reactions to the new suit have been overwhelmingly positive online, with many praising how comic-book accurate it is to the classic Spider-Man suit.

Brand New Day teases an epic superhero team-up

Brand New Day will bring together Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk for the first time in the MCU. We also have confirmation that Michael Mando will be playing the super villain Scorpion in the film. There are reports that the movie will introduce a few more classic Spider-Man villains, like Tombstone and Boomerang. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July 2026.

