/Severance star Patricia Arquette reveals she almost quit acting: 'Some of crazier...'

Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette is best known for her roles in film and television. She has starred in critically acclaimed roles that include Lost Highway and Ed Wood, among others. However, the actress had faced a setback and almost quit acting, as per reports. But how did she bounce back? Let's delve into knowing more details.

Why did Patricia Arquette almost quit acting?

Reportedly, as part of SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations, the actress shared a story in which she recalled almost thinking about quitting films and Hollywood. "I'm a vegetarian, but there wasn't really a lot of vegetables because of where we were, because of Chernobyl," she said. "So, they just would bring me, like, a Coke and potatoes. And then I opened it and there was meat, but it had fur on it."

As per reports, she also said that she had to do everything on her own, be it styling her own wardrobe to making notes for her own scripts. She revealed that her sister, Rosanna Arquette, was the main person who gave her advice. She stated, "She's like, Why do you say that? And I told her some of the crazier things that happened. She was like, 'Honey, that's not how movies are."

All about Patricia Arquette?

Patricia Arquette made her feature film debut as Kristen Parker in the fantasy slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987). She has since had starring roles in several critically acclaimed films, including True Romance (1993), Ed Wood (1994), Flirting with Disaster (1996), Lost Highway (1997), The Hi-Lo Country (1998), Bringing Out the Dead (1999), and Holes (2003).

Arquette has been part of several films that include Boyhood, Permanent, Waves for Water, Otherhood, Gonzo Girl, and Electric Slide, among others. She has also been part of several TV shows that include Severance, Boardwalk Empire, and Tales from the Crypt. Thirtysomething, Wildflower, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, among others.