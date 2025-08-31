/Lil Nas X’s father recalls visiting his son in jail after naked incident: ‘ I couldn’t do anything but cry'

Rapper Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug 21 after he was spotted walking on the street in Los Angeles, wearing white underwear and his cowboy boots. The renowned rapper was arrested and charged with three counts of battery and assaulting a police officer. He was hospitalised for a possible overdose.

A few days after the singer was released on bail, his father opened up about the troubled days.

Lil Nas's father, Robert Stafford, recalled the day when he saw his 26-year-old son inside the bars.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Robert shared how heartbreaking it was to see his son. And the moment he saw him, he couldn't do anything but cry.

“I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry,” Robert shared.

“To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass,” he continued. “We shed tears with each other for a minute.”

Recalling what he told his son, Robert said,''‘what you’re going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye.’'

What has Lil Nas X said about his arrest?

After stepping out of the jail, the American rapper called the arrest, ''terrifying.''

In a story shared on his Instagram handle, the rapper said, "Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all. That was f****** terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days but your girl's gonna be alright.”

Why Lil Nas X was arrested?

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County's district attorney's office.

On Thursday (Aug 21), the Grammy-winning singer was spotted roaming the streets on Ventura Avenue in Studio City at 4 AM.

In the video that went viral, the artist, who was only wearing white underwear with cowboy boots, was seen dancing on the streets and behaving erratically. When he was arrested, it was said that he had overdosed and was taken to the hospital.