/Rapper Lil Nas X walks out from jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police

American rapper Lil Nas has reportedly walked out of jail after he grabbed headlines for creating a ruckus early in the morning and charges of misconduct, which included allegedly assaulting a police officer. Spending a weekend in jail, hospitalised for a possible overdose, Lil Nas X's weekend was quite a show for the whole world.

More details of Lil Nas X getting bail

According to reports, the District Attorney's office has denied the four felony charges against Lil Nas X in court on August 25. Reportedly, the charges he faced included three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He was reportedly released on $75,000 bail. Several pictures of walking out in a blue outfit followed by him getting into a car.

The Old Town Road hitmaker has been ordered to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15 this year.

Why was Lil Nas X arrested?

On August 21, a video of a rapper went viral in which, early in the morning, ie, at 6 am, he was walking the streets of Los Angeles and was behaving erratically outside a West Hollywood Hotel without any clothes, only in his underwear. When he was arrested, they reportedly believed he had overdosed, and before taking him to jail, he was taken to the hospital.

Reports suggest that a witness claimed Lil Nas was heard talking about a party when crossing him in the morning, and saying it to his driver not to be late to the party. Although the location of the party was disclosed.

All about Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X, whose original name is Montero Lamar Hill, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained global fame after his country track Old Town Road, which was released in 2018, topped all the charts. Following the success of Old Town Road, Lil Nas X signed with Columbia Records to release his debut extended play (EP) 7 (2019), which spawned two follow-up singles⁠: Panini and Rodeo; the former peaked on the music charts, too.