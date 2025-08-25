/Kingdom OTT release date: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda's movie



For those who missed Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu thriller Kingdom in theatres, it can be watched on OTT this week. Helmed and written by the national award-winning director Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie was released in theatres on July 31 and received a decent response.

Less than a month after the theatrical release, Vijay's movie is set for a digital release.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom release: When and where to watch

On Monday (July 25), Netflix announced the digital release of Vijay's movie. The movie will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi from Aug 27.

Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote,''In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

More about Kingdom

In the movie, Deverakonda plays the lead role of a spy named Suri, who was once a police constable. Rugged-looking Suri is tasked with a mission to unravel a weapons cartel that takes him to the international lands of Sri Lanka, and he's also on a search to find his lost brother Siva (Satyadev). However, the movie takes a shocking twist when the identity of the man Suri is searching for is revealed. For those who don't know, the portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils in the movie has courted controversy. Due to the backlash, the makers also issued an apology. In the mission, the one person who is helping is Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri).

The movie impressed the audience in parts, and the highlight of the movie that had the viewers gripped was the stunning visuals and strong BGM. The Tollywood spy action thriller did decent earnings at the box office.