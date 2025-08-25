/Avneet Kaur indirectly reacts to Virat Kohli’s liking her picture, here's what she said

Remember when Virat Kohli 'mistakenly' liked a photo of young starlet Avneet Kaur? While the photo was unliked as soon as possible, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to make it an internet sensation. Screenshots of Kohli's likes on Kaur's picture trended widely across several social media platforms, leading to hilarious memes and rumours.

Kohli was quick to share a clarification and blamed Instagram’s algorithm for it. However, now, Avneet has indirectly addressed the viral incident.

Avneet Kaur on Virat Kohli liking her post

Months after the controversy, Kaur is gearing up for the release of her movie Love in Vietnam. During a press interaction with fans at the trailer launch event, the social media influencer was asked about the celebrities' liking her post, indirectly hinting at the viral incident that happened a few months back.

Addressing it with utmost sincerity, the actress said, "May the love keep coming."

What is this controversy all about?

In April, Kaur shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, Kaur wore a green top with a mini skirt. Soon after the photos were shared, they garnered huge attention on social media after viewers noticed Kohli’s like on one of them. However, the post was unliked quickly.

The like immediately grabbed netizens’ attention, setting the internet abuzz.

As the incident went viral, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter issued a statement saying that the Instagram algorithm might have incorrectly registered the interaction.

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it seems the algorithm might have incorrectly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intention behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Kohli's statement citing the algorithm made the incident even more discussed across the internet.