/Red Sea Film Festival cancels 2026 edition, announces 2027 return

The Red Sea International Film Festival has become known for bringing major international stars, filmmakers and films to Jeddah, while spotlighting cinema from Saudi Arabia, the wider region and around the world. The festival, which has grown into a prominent event on the international film calendar, has now announced that its 2026 edition will not take place as scheduled and has been pushed to 2027.

Why has Red Sea Film Festival 2026 been cancelled?

As per the press release on their official site, the Red Sea Film Foundation announced that the sixth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival has been postponed to the fourth quarter of 2027. The main reason for this drastic decision is a comprehensive review of a range of considerations relating to the timing of the next edition, including the logistical requirements involved in staging an international event of this scale.

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It reflects the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring the Festival takes place at the right time and under the right conditions to deliver the experience for which the Red Sea International Film Festival has become known.

Moreover, the decision also reflects the Foundation’s continued commitment to developing the Festival and building on the achievements of previous editions, further strengthening its position on the international film festival landscape. The sixth edition will return in 2027 with a renewed vision and a programme that continues to celebrate cinema and filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the region and around the world.

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Earlier this year, the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix auto race, scheduled to take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from April 17 to April 19, was cancelled due to the fallout from the war in Iran.

All about Red Sea Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival is a major annual cinematic event held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that celebrates films, emerging talent, and industry culture from the Arab world and globally. It was founded in 2019 by the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation.