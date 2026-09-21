/Kate Beckinsale raises concern with cryptic Instagram posts after PTSD disclosure

Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale, best known for Underworld, Total Recall and Van Helsing, among others, is grabbing headlines after sharing a few cryptic posts. This has led to raising concern amongst fans, ever since the star had recently revealed about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Kate Beckinsale's cryptic posts sparks concern

Kate Beckinsale has sparked some major fan concerns with her latest social media activity. The actress deleted her archive of Instagram posts, leaving a single new post on her grid with a cryptic message. The photo said simply bye in white letters against a black backdrop. There were no accompanying caption and comments beneath the post remain disabled.

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In her Instagram stories feed, Kate Beckinsale shared another post, this time a photograph of a rainbow at the end of a street, "Congratulations", she wrote over the photo. "You won. I give up."

Beckinsale also spoke about the impact of grief following the deaths of her mother, actress Judy Loe, and her stepfather, director Roy Battersby. She has previously discussed how those losses affected her emotionally and physically.

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Kate Beckinsale's revelation about struggling with PTSD

Kate Beckinsale first opened up about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in a candid Instagram video shared on September 2, 2026. She described navigating PTSD as feeling "actually like hell," explaining that triggers like smells, sounds, or thoughts can pull sufferers right back into trauma.

She noted that people with non-military PTSD experience constant horror and terror that they see every time they close their eyes or blink. Beckinsale pointed out that many people get very good at hiding their trauma, which unfortunately means they receive no grace whatsover from others.

Internet reacts to Kate Beckinsale's cryptic posts

Fans have expressed concern because of the timing of the posts and Beckinsale’s earlier comments about PTSD and grief, the social media messages alone do not establish what she intended to communicate. One user wrote, “In the off-chance someone who follows me has the ability to check in on Kate Beckinsale, it would probably be a good idea to do that now. I hope this just means she's quitting social media.”

Another social media user wrote, “Is Kate Beckinsale ok? I hope she's just quitting social media.”