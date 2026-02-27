Google Preferred
  Van Helsing actress Kate Beckinsale wipes out Instagram, sparks concern among fans with cryptic posts

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 13:20 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 13:24 IST
Van Helsing actress Kate Beckinsale wipes out Instagram, sparks concern among fans with cryptic posts

Kate Beckinsale Photograph: (X)

Actress Kate Beckinsale, who has been part of popular films including the Underworld film franchise, has reportedly sparked concern with her social media behaviour by sharing cryptic posts, and she wiped out her entire Instagram grid. Read to know more. 

Kate Beckinsale, best known for her roles in Van Helsing, the Underworld film franchise, Pearl Harbour and Serendipity, among others, has grabbed attention after she wiped out her entire Instagram account. Her cryptic posts have sparked concern among fans, which hints at her being in trouble. Let's delve in to know more.

What are all the posts of Kate Beckinsale about?

The Hollywood actress shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories, which are very alarming, filled with screenshots of Google searches about hidden cameras, privacy violations inside homes, cyberstalking, abuse-related topics and legal consequences.

In addition, she even shared quotes like 'enough is enough' and gave references of hitting a breaking point. So far the actress' representatives have not commented yet. Many took to social media to share their views on the latest social media behaviour of the actress. One user wrote, "She's been through a lot of loss in the last year or two." Another user wrote, "I hope she is ok. Someone should check on her.

Depression is real." “The way she craves attention on Instagram has always been disturbing,” wrote the third user.

kate beckinsale enough post

All about Kate Beckinsale

Born in Isleworth, London, Kate Beckinsale is the only child of actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe. Her half-sister from her father's earlier marriage is actress Samantha Beckinsale. In 1993, Beckinsale landed the role of Hero in Kenneth Branagh's big-screen adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. It was filmed in Tuscany, Italy, during a summer holiday from the University of Oxford. Since then, there has been no looking back.

She later played leading roles in films including Prince of Jutland, Cold Comfort Farm, Emma, The Golden Bowl, Serendipity, The Aviator and Click, among others.

Other projects she has been part of are Alice Through the Looking Glass, Anne Lee: Headcase, Contraband, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Widow, and Love & Friendship.

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion.

