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Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt put daughter first with joint co-parenting agreement after split

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 09:28 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 09:28 IST
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt put daughter first with joint co-parenting agreement after split

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt Photograph: (X)

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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are moving ahead with a shared commitment to raising their daughter, Scottie, despite ending their relationship earlier this year. Read to know more.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly taken a significant step in their post-breakup relationship by reaching a joint co-parenting agreement for their seven-month-old daughter. Although the couple ended their romance earlier this year, they say their daughter's happiness and well-being remain their top priority as they move forward as co-parents.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt committed to co-parenting daughter

Despite ending their relationship earlier this year, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are moving ahead with a shared commitment to raising their daughter Scottie. As per a report of Page Six, in a joint statement released through their representatives, the former couple confirmed they have reached an agreement to co-parent their seven-month-old daughter and stressed that her well-being remains their highest priority.

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Davidson and Hewitt said, “We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us.”

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Pete David and Elsie Hewitt's relationship timeline

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt first began dating in March 2025. They confirmed their relationship to the public after they were spotted on a vacation in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair met through mutual friends in early 2025. The duo had made their red carpet debut at the Blossom Ball in New York City in May 2025.

Elsie Hewitt announced that she was expecting in July 2025. They welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson in 2025. Reportedly, the duo's breakup is attributed to the strain of adjusting to parenthood alongside Davidson's intensive work and travel schedule. While Hewitt reportedly needed more support at home, Davidson also faced pressure to maintain his career and finances.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt had already experienced ups and downs before, as per the report of The People. The source stated that "there have been points where they've split and have gotten back together", adding that it's not clear if they will reunite again.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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