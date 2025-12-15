Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner’s parents' murder has left everyone in deep shock. In the latest update on the case, their son Nick Reiner has reportedly been taken into custody and questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department. According to multiple reports, the case is being investigated by the Robbery-Homicide Division and Neil Reiner, who is a screenwriter, is being questioned in connection to his parents' death.

Nick Reiner questioned by LAPD

According to multiple sources and reports, it was claimed that Nick had killed his parents. However, law enforcement officials have not verified the claim so far.

The couple's bodies were found dead on Sunday, Dec. 14, inside their Los Angeles home, reportedly by their daughter, Romy Reiner. At about 3:30 pm, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a call to the residence to provide medical aid, an LAFD spokesperson said.

Investigators said the victims suffered lacerations consistent with knife wounds, prompting police to treat the case as an 'apparent homicide'.

Michele and Rob Reiner's family issues statement

News of the couple's deaths was confirmed by the director’s grieving family. They put out a statement that read, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Nick has struggled with drug addiction for years

The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is reportedly still investigating the 'apparent homicide', according to a report on PEOPLE. Multiple sources close to the family have alleged to PEOPLE that their son Nick has murdered his parents.