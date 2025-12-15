Google Preferred
Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 21:18 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 21:31 IST
Nick Reiner Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nick Reiner has been taken into custody and questioned by the LAPD in connection with his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's death. The couple's body was found by their daughter on Sunday at their Los Angeles home. The police have not made any arrests so far. 

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner’s parents' murder has left everyone in deep shock. In the latest update on the case, their son Nick Reiner has reportedly been taken into custody and questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department. According to multiple reports, the case is being investigated by the Robbery-Homicide Division and Neil Reiner, who is a screenwriter, is being questioned in connection to his parents' death.

Nick Reiner questioned by LAPD

According to multiple sources and reports, it was claimed that Nick had killed his parents. However, law enforcement officials have not verified the claim so far.

The couple's bodies were found dead on Sunday, Dec. 14, inside their Los Angeles home, reportedly by their daughter, Romy Reiner. At about 3:30 pm, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a call to the residence to provide medical aid, an LAFD spokesperson said.

Investigators said the victims suffered lacerations consistent with knife wounds, prompting police to treat the case as an 'apparent homicide'.

Michele and Rob Reiner's family issues statement

News of the couple's deaths was confirmed by the director’s grieving family. They put out a statement that read, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Nick has struggled with drug addiction for years

The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is reportedly still investigating the 'apparent homicide', according to a report on PEOPLE. Multiple sources close to the family have alleged to PEOPLE that their son Nick has murdered his parents.

Nick has spoken openly about his long struggle with drug addiction. In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, he revealed that his substance abuse began in his early teens and led to years of instability, including periods of homelessness and repeated stints at rehab.

