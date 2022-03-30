Zoe Kravitz has this to say on Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping scandal

‘The Batman’ actress Zoe Kravitz gave her stance on the whole Will Smith-Chris Rock scandal at the Oscars as she posed for the paps at the Oscars after-party.

She posted a photo of herself in her dress and captioned it, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Moments later, she followed up with an image of herself in a form-fitting, floor-length white gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the caption, “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Will Smith had smacked Chris Rock after he cracked a joke on his wife’s hairstyle. Will has now apologised since the episode and Chris hasn’t taken any action against the actor. The Academy, meanwhile, has ordered a probe into the episode.

The Academy put out a statement, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

