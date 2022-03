The whole world was enjoying Oscar's glorious night and as we were nearing the end of the big night, Will Smith shocked the world after dramatically storming onto the stage and slapping host Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada's bald head.

But this isn't the first time when the fans have seen shocking and cringeworthy moments in the Academy's 94-year history. keeping Will Smith's slap aside, here we brought you the list of the Oscar's most controversial moments.