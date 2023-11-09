WATCH | The Boys Season 4 first look teases explosive showdown

Amazon's release of the first-look images for The Boys Season 4 has given fans a glimpse into the upcoming storyline, centered around an in-universe presidential election. Scheduled to follow the events of Gen V Season 1, the latest season promises a political backdrop that will impact both Vought supes and The Boys.

The promotional images feature a stark contrast between the Vought supes, led by Homelander (Antony Starr), and The Boys, led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Homelander is depicted in a triumphant pose, endorsing vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and her running-mate presidential candidate Robert Singer (Jim Beaver). The scene is filled with patriotic confetti. Let's light this candle. pic.twitter.com/Oq5Q2m5hIB — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) November 8, 2023 ×

On the flip side, Butcher and The Boys appear defeated in their respective image, with Butcher solemnly staring at a floor covered in confetti and balloons. The contrasting visuals suggest a narrative that kicks off with Neuman and Singer winning the election, leaving The Boys grappling with the aftermath. While ya wait for 2024, here’s what we can say about Season 4 so far…



- Timeline wise, it takes place about a month after the events of the @genv finale.



- Butcher knows about the virus. Do with that lil piece of intel what ya will.



- Homelander will stand trial for lasering… pic.twitter.com/UswySuFYF7 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) November 8, 2023 ×

In a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the supe-targeted virus introduced in the spinoff Gen V will play a significant role in Season 4. This plot point adds a layer of complexity to the upcoming season, promising a blend of political intrigue and the signature dark humour that defines the series.