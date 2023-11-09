WATCH | The Boys Season 4 first look teases explosive showdown
The recently released images for The Boys Season 4 hint at a gripping storyline set against an in-universe presidential election.
Amazon's release of the first-look images for The Boys Season 4 has given fans a glimpse into the upcoming storyline, centered around an in-universe presidential election. Scheduled to follow the events of Gen V Season 1, the latest season promises a political backdrop that will impact both Vought supes and The Boys.
The promotional images feature a stark contrast between the Vought supes, led by Homelander (Antony Starr), and The Boys, led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Homelander is depicted in a triumphant pose, endorsing vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and her running-mate presidential candidate Robert Singer (Jim Beaver). The scene is filled with patriotic confetti.
Let's light this candle. pic.twitter.com/Oq5Q2m5hIB— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) November 8, 2023
On the flip side, Butcher and The Boys appear defeated in their respective image, with Butcher solemnly staring at a floor covered in confetti and balloons. The contrasting visuals suggest a narrative that kicks off with Neuman and Singer winning the election, leaving The Boys grappling with the aftermath.
While ya wait for 2024, here’s what we can say about Season 4 so far…— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) November 8, 2023
- Timeline wise, it takes place about a month after the events of the @genv finale.
- Butcher knows about the virus. Do with that lil piece of intel what ya will.
- Homelander will stand trial for lasering… pic.twitter.com/UswySuFYF7
In a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the supe-targeted virus introduced in the spinoff Gen V will play a significant role in Season 4. This plot point adds a layer of complexity to the upcoming season, promising a blend of political intrigue and the signature dark humour that defines the series.
Filming for Season 4 concluded before the actors' strike in July, and Kripke mentioned that the editing process is nearing completion. The production team is currently focused on finalising music and visual effects, with the marketing team gearing up for the release.